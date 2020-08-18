First@4: 16-year-old arrested for shooting; Noem speaking at Republican National Convention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Sioux Falls gas station last week.

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested Tony Peter Edward around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Edward is being charged with attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

One victim was hit and treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One new COVID-19 death was announced Tuesday in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 154. The new death was a female listed in the 80+ age range in Lake County, bringing the total deaths in that county to five.

On Tuesday, 83 new coronavirus cases were announced. South Dakota has now had a total of 10,443 positive cases. After two days of increase, active cases decreased to 1,163.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) will speak as part of the Republican National Convention next week.

Gov. Noem’s office confirmed other media reports citing her as a speaker to KELOLAND’s Dan Santella.

The Republican National Convention starts August 24, 2020. The host city is Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Estelline/Hendricks football team announced the postponement of their first two games of the 2020 season.

The team confirms to KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter that two positive coronavirus cases were reported on the team, but both players had delayed symptoms. The whole team is now quarantining for 14 days.

The Redhawks will not play Dell Rapids St. Mary on August 21 and Alcester-Hudson on August 28.

More than 460,000 vehicles were counted over 10 days for the 80th annual Sturgis Rally Aug. 7-16, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced.

The 10-day total was down 7.5% compared to 2019 traffic counts.

Fans of classic cars and more can get up close to the fancy rides this weekend at AutoMania.

The free event is taking place on Saturday at the SpringBrooke Golf Course in Beaver Creek. On top of the cars, there will be food trucks, “live” entertainment and vendors.