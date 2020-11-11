First@4: 142 COVID-19 deaths in November; Search for missing children; Honoring veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota added 27 new COVID-19 deaths to the pandemic total on Wednesday.

The death toll is now at 567. There have been 142 deaths since November 1.

More than 1,300 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday. Total recovered cases are now at 40,668, while active case numbers set another single-day record at 17,461.

Four missing South Carolina children may be in South Dakota. Authorities say the kids, who range in age from 3 to 12, are in “imminent and substantial danger.”

The kids are believed to be with their biological parents, who do not have custody of them.

On this Veterans Day, Americans are taking time to say thank you to the men and women who have served in the military. We’re highlighting the stories of a few veterans in a KELOLAND.com Original story now online.

KELOLAND Media Group will honor veterans in our area during a special report tonight. Watch our Veterans Voices special at 6:30 p.m. CST on KELO-TV and online.