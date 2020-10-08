First@4: 14 South Dakotans die from COVID-19; no update on Ravnsborg investigation; fatal crash near Wall Lake

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Fourteen more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest report from the state health department. That brings the total number of deaths to 272.

On Thursday, there were 536 new total coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 26,441, up from Wednesday. Total recoveries are now at 21,496, up 359 from Wednesday.

The investigation in the Sept. 12 fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg continues, said Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Mangan said the Highway Patrol typically takes around 30 days to complete an investigation of a fatal crash. He says the goal is always about doing a thorough job.

Emergency crews were on the scene of a serious crash just west of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 42 and 461st Avenue, near Wall Lake. A spokesman with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said it was a crash involving two vehicles and there are two deaths.

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new information is confirmed.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, South Dakota’s four public technical colleges saw some overall growth in fall enrollment, helped by the new UpSkill program.

That’s according to a report delivered today to the state Board of Technical Education. The board’s executive director, Nick Wendell, says the news is encouraging amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it “good news for the system.”