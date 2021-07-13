First@4: 10 pounds of marijuana found in SF apartment; Farmer in Onida discuss drought concerns; Wild buy out Parise and Suter’s contracts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Two people are facing charges after marijuana was found in a Sioux Falls apartment.

Police originally responded to a report of a gunshot on Monday night. While talking to the people responsible for firing the gun, authorities smelled marijuana and received a search warrant for the residence.

Police found nearly ten pounds of weed in the apartment. A 48-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested.

Farmers in Onida have been gathering multiple times a week to discuss their drought stories.

Farmers in the area say they’re way behind on rainfall and are afraid they’ll have a short harvest this year.

You can read more on the farmers’ drought concerns by visiting this story on KELOLAND dot com.

Officials in Minnesota have issued a reminder to residents, asking them not to release pet goldfish into the city’s ponds and lakes.

Officials say goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes.

The Minnesota Wild has bought out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter’s contracts.

The Wild signed both Suter and Parise to a 98 million dollar, 13-year deal in 2012.

Each player will become an unrestricted free agent July 28.