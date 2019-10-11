First snowfall means first school activities postponed

With snow still coming down, postponements and cancellations are still coming in. KELOLAND News has a closeline with all the schools listed as being close, but this report is dedicated to sports that are being cancelled or postponed.
So far, the South Dakota High School Activities Association has confirmed the football cancellations and postponements with KELOLAND News. We’re expecting more reports throughout the day.
Cancelled Games
- Britton-Hecla vs Chester Area – cancelled
Postponed games
- Aberdeen Central vs Rapid City Stevens: rescheduled to October 12, 2019
- Kadoka Area vs Philip: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019
- Mitchell vs Sturgis Brown: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019
- Mobridge-Pollock vs Redfield: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019
- North Broder vs Northwestern: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019
- Sully Buttes vs Faulkton Area: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019
- Timber Lake vs Bison: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019
- Flandreau vs Webster: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019
- Langford Area vs Estelline/Hendricks: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019
- Miller/Highmore-Harrold vs Winner: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019
- Rapid City Central vs Sioux Falls Roosevelt: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019
- Wall vs Jones County/White River: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019
- Waverly-South Shore vs Florence/Henry: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019
KELOLAND Sports was planning to livestream the Brookings at Pierre football game, but due to weather conditions we are unable to make it. Instead, we will be livestreaming the Tea vs. Sioux Falls Christian game.
But, Pierre is still gearing up for gameday!
Check this story throughout the day for updates on cancellations and postponements