First snowfall means first school activities postponed

With snow still coming down, postponements and cancellations are still coming in.

So far, the South Dakota High School Activities Association has confirmed the football cancellations and postponements with KELOLAND News. We’re expecting more reports throughout the day.

Cancelled Games

Britton-Hecla vs Chester Area – cancelled

Postponed games

Aberdeen Central vs Rapid City Stevens: rescheduled to October 12, 2019

Kadoka Area vs Philip: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019

Mitchell vs Sturgis Brown: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019

Mobridge-Pollock vs Redfield: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019

North Broder vs Northwestern: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019

Sully Buttes vs Faulkton Area: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019

Timber Lake vs Bison: rescheduled to Saturday, October 12, 2019

Flandreau vs Webster: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019

Langford Area vs Estelline/Hendricks: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019

Miller/Highmore-Harrold vs Winner: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019

Rapid City Central vs Sioux Falls Roosevelt: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019

Wall vs Jones County/White River: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019

Waverly-South Shore vs Florence/Henry: rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2019

KELOLAND Sports was planning to livestream the Brookings at Pierre football game, but due to weather conditions we are unable to make it. Instead, we will be livestreaming the Tea vs. Sioux Falls Christian game.

But, Pierre is still gearing up for gameday!

Check this story throughout the day for updates on cancellations and postponements