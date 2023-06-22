SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three closed-door meetings regarding South Dakota’s post-election audit was held on Wednesday.

Lawmakers passed and Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 160 this year, which created post-election audits in South Dakota. SB-160 requires county auditors to conduct a post-election audit, within 15 days after an election, in 5% of precincts in the county.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson hosted the meeting of 15 people (four county auditors, one former county auditor, three lawmakers, two county commissioners, two city finance officers, a Board of Elections member, a city mayor and a citizen of Sioux Falls).

Democratic Rep. Kameron Nelson reported Republican Rep. Sue Peterson and Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson were two of the 15 members that did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Last week, Nelson told KELOLAND News he believed the closed door meetings about South Dakota’s post-election audit were “non-transparent” and “inappropriate.”

In a news release summarizing the meeting, Nelson said the workgroup had “meaningful dialogue involving public criticisms of the elections process.”

He said different audit types (Risk Limiting Audit, Transitive Audit and Hand Count Audit) were all discussed.

No action was taken and any potential recommendations will be brought to the State Board of Elections or the State Legislature.

Rachel Soulek with the secretary of state’s office told KELOLAND News there will be three meetings – June 21 (discussion), July 20 (draft) and August 22 (finalize).