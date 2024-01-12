PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A total of four marijuana bills cleared their first committees this morning, the first of the cannabis-centric legislation to be acted on this year.

Early on the morning of January 12, 2024, Senate Bills 42 and 43 were heard by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, both making it through with do-pass motions. They will now head to the Senate floor for consideration, and will still need to be heard by the House in the event that they pass the Senate at large.

An amended version of SB 42, which seeks to modify provisions related to medical cannabis, passed the committee on a 6-1 vote with Democrat Sen. Shawn Bordeaux, the committee’s only Democrat, voting in opposition.

Like SB 42, SB 43, which was brought to establish procedures to impose fines and other punishment against cannabis establishments, also passed the committee with a 6-1 vote, with Bordeaux again in opposition.

You can find a breakdown of these two bills in this story.

The next two bills to pass were House Bills 1024 and 1036, both heard in the House Judiciary Committee.

Both HB 1024 and 1036 were brought by Republican Rep. Kevin Jensen.

The first of the bills to be debated, HB 1024, was a measure to include an acknowledgment of federal gun laws on the application for a medical cannabis card.

Speaking to the committee, Jensen pitched his bill, noting what he called a ‘buyer beware’ type of environment for gun owners who use marijuana. His wide-ranging comments included references to criminal charges against Hunter Biden, son of sitting President Joe Biden, the lack of awareness he believes people have about federal gun laws, and his concern that Biden could confiscate guns from $40 million U.S. citizens if he wanted to enforce federal gun laws.

These concerns were pushed back on by Cannabis Industry Association lobbyist Jeremiah Murphy, who called the bill premature, saying that the issue should be left to be resolved by the courts.

Murphy also argued that the measure would be redundant, as federal firearm applications already have a section where prospective buyers must state whether or not they use drugs, including medical marijuana.

Capping off his opposition, Murphy also cited a federal law which blocks the federal government from using funds to interfere with medical marijuana programs or their patients, essentially arguing that Jensen’s fear of mass gun confiscation is unfounded on the grounds that the government is prohibited from enforcing the statute involved.

In his rebuttal, Jensen said that this bill is not meant to interfere with patients, but rather to provide further notification of federal laws.

A do-pass motion was made on the bill by Republican Rep. Mike Stevens and seconded by Republican Rep. David Kull.

Upon a vote, the bill passed 11-0. It will now go to the House floor.

Jensen’s second bill, HB 1036, had a similar subject, this time seeking to require dispensaries to post warnings about the federal firearm laws on their premises.

Utilizing many of the same arguments as he did for HB 1024, Jensen again labeled this an ‘awareness’ issue.

Likewise to Jensen, Murphy again spoke in opposition, echoing his previous comments about premature action, and adding a strong opposition to the proposed daily fine of $250 for a dispensary not posting signage. Ultimately, he referred to this bill as regulatory overkill.

This bill, unlike its predecessor, prompted questions from committee members, the first of which came from Republican Rep. Tyler Tordsen.

Tordsen appeared to understand Murphy’s concern about over-regulation, asking Jensen why such warnings about federal firearm code should be posted in dispensaries and not also gun shops and medical offices.

Jensen stated a belief that this would not be necessary, as federal firearm forms already have a section on drug use, also stating a belief that physicians would inform patients of the issue.

The next question came from Republican Rep. Rebecca Reimer, who asked if signs should also go up in cultivation centers, expressing a belief that such places were open to the public.

Jensen explained that he did not include cultivation centers as they do not typically provide retail sale of product to the public. Murphy was posed the same question by Reimer, and he clarified that cultivation centers are in fact not open to the public.

A do-pass motion was brought by Republican Rep. Tim Reisch, who expressed support of the measure, echoing Jensen’s view that it was just a notification of the law.

Tordsen spoke again prior to the vote, telling the committee he would be voting no, and commenting rhetorically that the signage may as well go up on street-sides along with speed-limit signs, referencing a point Jensen had made earlier about people being ignorant of the law without the assistance of signs to notify them.

Ultimately Tordsen was joined by three other members of the committee in his opposition to the bill, though it passed with a vote of 8-4. It will now head to the House floor for further consideration.