First @ 4: U.K. COVID-19 variant found in S.D.; Gov. Noem gives update on legislative session; Latest COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Two cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 have been detected in South Dakota, the Department of Health announced on Thursday.

The variant’s formal name is B.1.1.7. According to a news release, neither patient was hospitalized and both have since recovered.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 201 new COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 114,163.

There was one new death, bringing the death toll to 1,905. Current hospitalizations are at 67, up from Wednesday.

As the 2021 South Dakota Legislative Session winds down, Governor Kristi Noem shared details on what’s been accomplished and what is left to do.

Dr. Ann Robertson was recognized as Sioux Falls School District ‘Teacher of the Year’.

Dr. Robertson is the Native American Studies Teacher at Whittier Middle School. She says it’s been a chaotic year because of COVID-19, but that her students helped her through it.