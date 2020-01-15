First@4: Trump talks Mount Rushmore fireworks; Sioux Falls man arrested for reckless burning in home; The Original Pancake House hopes to open soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s quick look at today’s top stories:

President Donald Trump applauded the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2020.

The display took place for 12 years, but was halted in 2009 because of the Black Hills pine beetle infestation, which raised forest fire concerns.

The President announced the decision last year on Twitter, but brought it up again this week at a signing of phase one of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

“I’ll try and get out there if I can,” Trump said regarding the planned July 4th event.

A 42-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested in connection with a house fire near McKennan Park overnight.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said Thomas Hildring is facing charges of obstruction and reckless burning.

Authorities responded to a report of a house fire in the 1600 block of South 5th Avenue around midnight. The report said someone saw smoke and flames inside a home.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control. Police say Hildring refused to leave and ended up in the backseat of a squad car.

Two Iowa teens died in a crash in Plymouth county Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on highway K22, near the intersection of Granite Avenue west of Hinton.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Ella Holtzen, 18, and Harrison Holtzen, 14, each died after being taken to Sioux City hospitals.

Ella Holtzen was driving north when her car hit a curve and started to slide. A southbound pickup truck hit the car on the passenger side.

Officials say the road was 100-percent ice.

The Iowa State Patrol and The Plymouth County Sheriff’s office are still investigating.

The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls hopes to be flipping some cakes for guests soon.

The popular restaurant at 41st and Kiwanis has been closed since the September tornadoes.

Co-Owner Janet Eining says the remodeling process is underway and the dining rooms and kitchens should be ready between the middle of April and beginning of May.

Eining also wants to open a second location on the east side of Sioux Falls. She says they have a spot picked out, but no agreements are in place just yet.

