First@ 4: No injuries reported in house fire; Latest COVID-19 data in SD; State government considering more money for fast-charging stations for electric vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday:

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the western part of the city.

Crews first on scene found smoke and fire coming from the front deck and inside of the home. They were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

Two adults and three children have been displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the latest update, 156 new total COVID-19 cases were announced on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 118,517 up from Saturday.

There was no report on Sunday, due to the Easter holiday.

There are 88 current hospitalizations as of Monday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,050.

You can find the complete COVID-19 numbers on the coronavirus page at KELOLAND-DOT-COM.

South Dakota is moving to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination process on Monday, which means everyone 16 years and older can receive a shot.

State government is considering whether more money should be available in South Dakota to help underwrite more fast-charging stations for electric vehicles along I-90 and I-29.

The state Board of Minerals and Environment approved seven grants for stations in December.

The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources is accepting written comments from the public through Friday, April 9.