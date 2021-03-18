FIRST @ 4: Latest COVID-19 update; Large meth seizure in Aberdeen; New pet for nursing home residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Charges are pending against two people after police in Aberdeen discovered a large amount of drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Aberdeen Police Department says a drug dog hinted there was a need to search a pulled-over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the latest update, 237 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 115,203, up from Wednesday. There was a third case of B117 reported.

There were four new deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 1,919.

Residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Scotland, South Dakota, don’t get many visitors during the pandemic.

But now residents have a three-month-old golden retriever puppy named Gracie to entertain them.