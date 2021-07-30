First@4: Hundreds protest Sanford vaccine mandate; Air quality remains unhealthy across much of S.D.; Body found in burned vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

A group of people gathered outside Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls to protest its move to mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees on Friday.

More than 100 people took part; organizers of the event say the protest is for anyone being forced to get the vaccine at their workplace.

The spread of the Delta variant across the country has led to a push to get more people vaccinated.

Smoke can still be smelled and seen in the air across KELOLAND.

Smoke from fires by Lake Winnipeg in Canada arrived in South Dakota on Thursday.

We have the current conditions and updates, online right now.

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in a vehicle destroyed by fire in western South Dakota.

It was just before 9:45 p.m. on Thursday when a witness reported hearing a loud popping sound and then seeing a fire in a remote area.

Firefighters arrived on scene and contained a small wildfire; after the fire was out, they found the destroyed vehicle with a body inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

South Dakota authorities are looking for Florida woman last seen in the western part of the state.

The South Dakota DCI says Donna Pearson, 64, was last seen at the Spearfish Canyon Lodge on July 6.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.