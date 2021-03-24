First @ 4: Crews respond to fire in central Sioux Falls; Rapid City police looking for person of interest in homicide; Game Fish & Parks hosting raffle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the central part of the city Tuesday night.

Firefighters found a fire burning in a corner on the first floor. A dog trapped on the second floor of the home was rescued.

Rapid City police want to find a man considered armed and dangerous following a homicide on the north side of town.

Authorities say 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette is a person of interest in the case.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 270 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

There was one new death reported. Active cases are at 2,350, up from Tuesday.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks is hosting a raffle that helps improve animal habitats across the state.

Residential and nonresidential hunters can buy tickets for a chance to win hunting packages. The deadline to purchase tickets is July 19.