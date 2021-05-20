First @4: COVID-19 data in SD; Person identified in motorcycle-vehicle fatal crash; 58-year-old man facing vehicular homicide charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

South Dakota surpassed 2,000 deaths from COVID-19, but active cases continued to drop according to Thursday’s update from the state Department of Health.

55 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,877.

Active cases are now at 634.

Authorities have identified the man who was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Sturgis.

The driver, 60-year-old James Hoag, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old passenger, Cynthia Hoag, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.

A 58-year-old man faces a vehicular homicide charge following a pedestrian crash that killed a 91-year-old-woman.

The crash happened Friday night on the south side of Redfield. Authorities say Donna Karr died after being hit by a vehicle driven by Ronald Frankfurth.

Frankfurth also faces his 3rd DUI charge.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday in Spink County.

Progress is being made on the largest building ever built in the state of South Dakota. Amazon is building a giant fulfillment center on the northwest edge of Sioux Falls. The building is five-stories high with more than three million square feet of usable space.