First@4: Person killed in ATV crash; Ramona man arrested after allegedly attacking someone with a hammer and knife; Ellsworth AFB requiring masks in indoor facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say a 62-year-old man died in a crash between a vehicle and an ATV east of Hoven Sunday morning.

After investigating, officials believe an SUV hit the back of the ATV.

The ATV went into the ditch and rolled. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Two adults and a teenager from Hartford were killed in a head-on collision in Montana, authorities say. Two children from the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old Washington man, suspected of being under the influence, was traveling the wrong way on the interstate. He crashed into the vehicle occupied by a Hartford family. The Washington man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say two of the victims were not wearing seatbelts. Authorities are still investigating.

A Ramona, South Dakota, man is behind bars after allegedly attacking someone with a hammer and knife Saturday morning.

Officials say the victim had seven stab wounds and was hit with the hammer 2-3 times. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

68-year-old Kenneth Bornhorst was arrested without incident several hours later in Lake County.

A rise in coronavirus cases in western South Dakota has Ellsworth Air Force Base making changes.

The move is in line with a Department of Defense policy requiring all service members, federal employees, onsite contractors and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask in all indoor DOD facilities.

Beginning Thursday, August 5, mask wearing will be required for all Active Duty members when off base and where social distancing cannot be maintained, at both indoor and outdoor venues.