First @ 4: 11 COVID-19 deaths on Friday; Veterans Cemetery update; S.D. legislative notes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Eleven deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the Department of Health. That brings the state’s death toll to 1,684.

On Friday, 316 new total coronavirus cases were announced as hospitalizations decreased to 177.

The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery is nearing completion in Sioux Falls. Crews first broke ground on the cemetery in 2019.

Director of the Cemetery Erin Brown says that there’s still more construction work and landscaping that will be done in the springtime.

Senate Bill 24 was amended Friday to remove initial voter registration to happen online.

Senator Jim Bolin (R-Canton) proposed the amendment to SB 24 after hearing testimony from South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett, numerous South Dakota tribes and AARP. 

A bill that would require health care facilities to tell funeral directors if a person dies of communicable diseases, such as COVID-19, advanced in the state House of Representatives today. A hearing was held Friday morning in the House Judiciary Community where no one testified against it.

House Bill 1060 could be voted on as early as Tuesday, January 26 where it could advance to the Senate.

