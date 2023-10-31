WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) – Halloween in the small town of Worthing means firefighters, hotdogs and a whole lot of community.

The Worthing Volunteer Fire Department has been setting up their fire trucks along the streets to safely help trick or treaters cross the busy street, hand out candy and hotdogs and meet with residents.

“A lot of times when you see emergency personnel, usually it’s not on the best day,” said Abby Jensen, who’s been with the fire department for a year and a half. “We don’t show up for the happy events, usually it’s the emergencies. So, we’re just trying to create a positive image in the community for the kids.”

Volunteer firefighter Abby Jensen with her Weiner dog, Winston.

The fire department has been helping out on Halloween for the past three years and it’s become a staple to the town’s holiday.

Peter, Jack and Cash, three young boys dressed as Mike Wosowski, a puppy and the Hulk, look forward to seeing the firefighters every year and hanging out with them. The boys’ parents asked not to give their last names.

“We try to have a public presence in the community, not only for other people, but also for the kids and it’s just another way to give back to the kids,” Jensen said.

Despite the presence of the fire fighters, the town is relatively safe and a lot of families from outside Worthing chose to trick or treat there. Brandi Petersen is a mother of two who lives in southern Sioux Falls. This is the second year her family has come out to Worthing for trick or treating.

“We just love the small-town feel. Everybody is so welcoming and friendly,” Petersen said.

Ty Edwards, who goes to school in Worthing, was trick or treating with his family and dressed up as bacon and eggs for Halloween this year.

When asked what the inspiration for his costume was, Edwards had one thing to say: “Breakfast.”

His favorite part about Halloween is, of course, the candy and he looks forward to Reese’s chocolate in his trick or treat bag.

Eli Blankatz is a 5th grader in Tea and he went as a robber this year. Blankatz’s baby brother went as the Incredible Hulk, so he said he needed to be someone Hulk could go up against.

“My favorite part about Halloween is being with family… and the candy,” he said.

Blankatz’s favorite Halloween candy is candy corn, which he knows can be a controversial take, but still respects the candy corn haters. He didn’t get any candy corn while trick or treating this year, but his class had a Halloween party at school and he was able to snag some there.

Worthing’s mayor, Crystal Jacobson, said the town has a lot of young families, so they try to make events like Halloween extra fun, and safe, for the kids.

“Everybody already knows everybody in the community, so when they see another kid, they’re like, ‘Hey, I love your costume!’ It’s great,” she said.