Firefighters from two counties respond to structure fire in Jackson County

Firefighters from Jackson and Pennington Counties responded to a reported structure fire in un-incorporated Jackson County, South Dakota. The fire was reported on the morning of Feb. 15. Photo courtesy of the Interior Fire Department.

INTERIOR, S.D. (KELO)– No injuries were reported in a structure fire Monday morning in un-incorporated Jackson County, according to a news release from the Interior Fire Department.

Firefighters from Jackson and Pennington counties responded to the fire. Upon arrival, volunteer firefighters found a fire free burning with heavy smoke and visible flames within the interior of a residential structure.

Firefighters faced a -7 degree temperature, wind speeds of 20 mph and a wind chill of -31 degrees. They were able to successfully confine the fire to the initial structure to stop the spread of the flames to nearby structures, infrastructure and other improvements.

Photo courtesy of Interior Volunteer Fire Department

The Red Cross serving central and western South Dakota is assisting the occupants of the structure.

In addition to the occupants, to no injuries to domestic animals or firefighters were reported.