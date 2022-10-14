SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Why do fire trucks show up when someone is having a heart attack? Or why are they at a vehicle crash?

In general, because it’s how emergencies are handled. Specifically, it could be because the fire department also serves as the ambulance service.

Firefighters in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, three of the state’s largest cities, respond to more medical calls each year than fire calls. That’s one reason why the emergency response in each city involves fire and rescue along with what options the cities use for transport ambulance.

Rapid City residents will see firefighters at medical emergency calls because the city fire department has been operating the transport ambulance service in Rapid City and surrounding area since March 1, 2003, said Tessa Jaeger, the public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department.

“All of our firefighters are cross trained as EMTs or paramedics,” Jaeger said.

When there is a medical emergency in Aberdeen, the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue will respond because it also operates the transport ambulance. Aberdeen Fire Chief Joel Weig said the structure has existed for many years.

All 50 members of Aberdeen Fire and Rescue are paramedics as well as trained firefighters, Weig said.

Members of the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR) do not operate the transport ambulance in the city, but all personnel are required to be certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), said Steven Fessler, the SFFR division chief of professional standards and training.

“In addition, 15 SFFR personnel hold paramedic licensure,” Fessler said.

SFFR is an important part of the Sioux Falls emergency services structure, Fessler said. The structure includes SFFR, the Sioux Falls EMS system, Patient Care EMS and others.

Fire stations are strategically located in the city to provide a fast response in emergencies. The benchmark for response time is four minutes, Fessler said.

Weig said Aberdeen’s structure is similar to the structure in the city of Watertown and is slightly different from Rapid City where not all firefighters are paramedics.

Data from the National Fire Protection Association shows that since 1980, fire calls have declined while medical calls have increased for fire departments across the country. In 2021, there were 1.3 million fire calls and 26.2 million medical calls.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 40% of the registered fire departments in the nation did non-transport EMS response. Of those registered, 21.1% did ambulance transport service.

Since 2016, medical calls in Rapid City have been 73% to 75% of all response calls through 2021, Jaeger said.

“So far in 2022, we are at 73% of our calls being medical at 12,136,” Jaeger said.

Rapid City includes crash responses in its medical calls because they include a patient, Jaeger said.

Sioux Falls uses structure fire and EMS categories. The EMS calls account for most of the response calls from 2017 to 2021.

Like Rapid City, crashes are included in non-fire calls.

“Automobile crashes are typically considered to be an (EMS) call for service,” Fessler said of Sioux Falls data. “This is due to the overarching issue of an EMS component.”

Extrication, fluid spills and other hazards must be considered in crash incidents, Fessler said.

Aberdeen topped the 1,000 mark in fire call responses in 2017. The number has been higher than 1,000 since then, according to data posted on the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue website.

Aberdeen differs from Rapid City and Sioux Falls in how it classifies crash responses.

“Fire calls include crash responses,” Weig said.

EMS calls are when an individual is transported from the call site, Weig said.

From 2017-2021, responses to EMS calls are more than double the fire calls each year.

Still, fire calls have also increased for all three departments but not at the pace of medical/EMS calls.

“Fire calls have remained steady with a slight increase over the past five years,” Fessler said.

Rapid City’s fire calls have been up and down over the past five years.

The city had 333 responses to fire calls in 2016, followed by 369 in 2017 but 299 in 2018. Calls dropped to 330 in 2021, Jaeger said.

Aberdeen had 1,089 fire calls in 2017 and 1,182 in 2021.

The number of call in Aberdeen and in Sioux Falls can be attributed to growth in the two cities, Weig and Fessler said.

Firefighters in all three cities train for responses to fires but EMS or medical calls have influenced training.

The 15 paramedics in Sioux Falls are certified in advanced life support, Fessler said. SFFR also trains regularly with partners such as Sioux Falls Police, Sioux Falls EMS system, Patient Care EMS and others.

“Our crews are continually training,” Jaeger said of Rapid City Fire Department. “Because of this, it has created a full-training schedule that rotates weekly, which is a combined fire and EMS schedule. All of our firefighters are cross trained as EMTs or paramedics.”

Aberdeen takes another step in training.

“We used to rely on community colleges (for trained paramedics) or paramedics from out of state,” Weig said.

Weig said there is a nationwide shortage of paramedics so the department began to train its own several years ago.

“We train our own paramedics in house. We work with the school of EMS,” Weig said.

Firefighters take classes online through a national school of EMS but the hands-on training is done within the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue.

The in-house training has helped with recruitment and retention, Weig said.

“It’s advantageous to us because we find an individual who has a desire to serve the community…,” Weig said.

The training is completed in 11 months, he said.

The department has 50 members and will add three more in January, he said.