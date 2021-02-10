Find a South Dakota business that got a SBA disaster loan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News reviewed Small Business Administration (SBA) databases on disaster loans and payments related to the coronavirus available on the SBA website. KELOLAND News compiled the following spreadsheets for South Dakota.

These spreadsheets are for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). The spreadsheets do not include EIDL Advance funds. The EIDL Advance funds were originally calculated based on the number of employees indicated on an applicant’s COVID-19 EIDL application: $1,000/employee, up to a maximum of $10,000, according to the SBA website.

EIDL advance funds do not have to be repaid, according to the SBA. Also, recipients of EIDL Advance money do not have to be approved for an EIDL loan. EIDL Advance money is no longer available.

