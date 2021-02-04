Financial website ranks South Dakota, two other neighboring states high in unemployment rate recovery

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 473 new, or initial, weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were filed for the week ending Jan. 30, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is a decrease of 107 claims from the prior week’s total of 580.

Wallet Hub, a personal financial organization, ranks the state high in terms of its overall unemployment recovery in the pandemic but ranks it in the middle of the pack in terms of new claims recovery. Iowa and Nebraska also get high rankings on overall unemployment recovery rates based on December 2020 rates.

While South Dakota had another decline in new claims, the number of people still on unemployment increased for the week ending Jan. 23, according to the S.D. DLR.

Unlike the prior week’s report, there were more people unemployed in South Dakota for the week ending Jan. 23. The state had 5,291 people on unemployment, which is an increase of 375 from the prior week’s total of 4,916, according to the DLR.

New unemployment claims varied in neighboring states.

Iowa’s new claims increased by 687 to 5,938. The prior week’s claims were 5,251.

Claims decreased in Minnesota and Nebraska for at least the second week in a row.

Minnesota had 11,347, down 472 from the prior week’s 11,819.

Claims in Nebraska decreased by 613 from 3,021 to 2,408.

North Dakota had a double digit increase of 12. Claims increased from 1,266 to 1,278.

Numbers from those four states are from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The state’s overall preliminary unemployment rate dropped to 3% in December, according to the DOL and DLR.

The DLR said the state’s December 2020 labor force of 461,300 decreased compared to the December 2019 level of 465,800. The level of employed decreased by 2,600 (0.6%); the level of unemployed decreased by 1,800 persons (11.4%). The unemployment rate decreased 0.4% to 3.0%.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem touted the 3% unemployment rate in a Twitter post on her Governor’s account on Jan. 22.

Wallethub.com ranked South Dakota first in terms of how the unemployment rate is bouncing back during the pandemic. Iowa ranked second and Nebraska, third.

The overall unemployment rate is lower than before the pandemic but Wallethub.com did not rank the state in the top five when it comes to weekly unemployment claims recovery in the U.S. as compared to before the pandemic. South Dakota was ranked 29th.

Iowa grabbed a top five spot with second place.