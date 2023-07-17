SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A documentary about the land back movement and the history of the Lakota fight to protect the Black Hills has received national attention.

The documentary focuses on the extermination, assimilation and reparations for the native community and the complications between the Lakota Nations and the U.S. government. They delve into the cruelty of boarding schools, colonization, the Little Bighorn battle and Dakota 38, as well as the Landback movement and environmental activism.

“This film, we’re very excited about because we think that it’s educating a lot of our own young people as well as non-Indians about what that history looks like from a Lakota perspective and how we can actually get the Black Hills back,” said Sarah Eagle Heart, executive producer for the film, during a DocLands Film Festival.

Directors Jesse Short Bull, a South Dakota native and member of the Oglala Lakota tribe, and Laura Tomaselli interviewed Native Americans from South Dakota including Nick Tilsen, CEO of NDN Collective based in Rapid City, Candi Brings Plenty, an indigenous activist also from Rapid City and Phyllis Young, an advocate from Standing Rock whose work focuses on the anti-Dakota Access Pipeline struggle.

“This is our Mecca, the most sacred place in the world,” Young said in the film’s trailer about the importance of the Black Hills.

The film premiered at the IFC Center in New York City on July 14 and will be showing in select theaters throughout the month of July in California, Colorado, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Ohio. Eagle Heart said there were two showings in Rapid City last month, but no other dates for screening the film in South Dakota have been announced. The documentary will be available to stream on Hulu later this summer.

The Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 allocated the land of the Black Hills to the Oceti Sakowin nation. However, after gold was found out west, that land was stripped from the tribes and they have been fighting to get it back ever since. In 1980, the Lakota’s case was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court where they were offered compensation for the lost land. The tribes refused the offer and maintain to this day that the Black Hills is not for sale.

“This is our relationship to the Black Hills because of the spirituality, that tie and sacredness, has never been told and the only way that you can tell it is through narrative and through film. We’re very experiential teachers so we don’t tell you, we show you and this film is us showing you that relationship with ‘He Sapa’ (Black Hills),” Eagle Heart said.