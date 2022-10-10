SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farm equipment can be a big part of fighting harvest fires in rural acres.

The Colton department responded to several fires last fall including one in which a bearing in the corn head burned up, said Dave Jorgenson, a member of the department and a board member for the South Dakota Firefighters Association.

The fire was contained to about five acres in part because a farmer was able to get a tractor with a loader to the fire, Jorgenson said.

“We had a local farmer who had a tractor. He drove the tractor and did one pass in the cornfield,” Jorgenson said.

The fire department had arrived in three to four minutes, Jorgenson said. The two responses helped keep it to a five-acre loss.

It’s not a bad idea “to have some tillage equipment hooked up and ready to go,” said Tony De Smet, the fire chief in Larchwood, Iowa.

A local farmer contacted the Larchwood department to say he had tillage equipment “ready to go. If we got (a fire ) close to him he would be happy to respond…,” De Smet said.

Farm equipment such as a field disc turns over the crops or crop residue. “It buries all the field trash, then it’s not fuel,” De Smet said.

The dry field conditions and generally dry growing season have prompted the Tracy, Minnesota, department to talk more about having tillage equipment ready during harvest, fire chief Dale Johnson III said.

“We’ve been talking about it this year. It would be really nice to have a piece of equipment ready …,” Johnson III said.

Neighboring farmers can plan for someone to have equipment available, he said.

If tillage equipment is used to fight a fire, “make sure you are not driving through the fire,” Johnson III.

The tillage equipment is used to create a buffer between the fire and any unharvested crops or field residue.

Another key piece of equipment is a fire extinguisher

When you drive past a corn or soybean field you likely won’t see the fire extinguisher inside the combine or semi-truck.

But it’s common these days for farmers to carry extinguishers in their equipment during fall harvest.

“In our area, most farmers are pretty conscientious. They have fire extinguishers,” Johnson III. “I can’t tell when I’ve showed up to a fire and where the farmer didn’t discharge a fire extinguisher.”

Reminding farmers to carry a fire extinguisher is one of the top pieces of advice he shares during harvest, Jorgenson said.

Carrying a fire extinguisher has become more popular, in part because state law requires an extinguisher in semi-trucks, De Smet said.

The three firefighters said they’ve been sharing fire prevention advice with farmers this harvest season.

Combines, for example, get hot and even the material that’s used to construct them can become a fire hazard, De Smet said.

Add in the oil and fuel and a fire can spread and grow quickly, De Smet said.

Farmers may be busy but they need to take time to regularly check and maintain equipment to prevent fires.

“Make sure you do maintenance on your machine,” Jorgenson said. “Inspect your equipment every day.”

A bearing that goes out in a combine can spark a fire, he said.

“With as dry as it is now, they need to be checking the equipment. They need to be watching their bearings so they don’t get hot,” Johnson III.

De Smet regular maintenance includes keeping equipped properly lubed.

The weather and field conditions also contribute to fire dangers.

“Wind is an issue,” Jorgenson said, especially in dry fields.

“It’s always a concern when we get those warm, dry days and wind,” De Smet said.

If there is a fire the stubble left behind by the combine can fuel the fire just like the dry crops can, Johnson III said.