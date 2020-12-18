Fewer people use all their unemployment weeks in October in S.D.; New claims drop

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had 46 fewer new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 12.

The state processed 858 claims compared to 904 for the week that ended Dec. 5, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

Claims also decreased in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

South Dakota also had a decrease in continued state claims for the week ending Dec. 5, according to the DOLR. The state has 3,793 on continued unemployment for the week which was a decrease of 131 from the prior week.

Eligible employees can collect unemployment in the state for 26 weeks.

From September of 2019 to September of 2020, 47% of those receiving unemployment did so for a full 26 weeks, said Dawn Dovre, the communications director for the DOLR.

The rate dropped by about 34% in October to 12.9% reaching 26 weeks, Dovre said.

The October figures are the most recent the state has available for the exhaustion rate.

Minnesota was one of 27 states who remained in the extended unemployment benefit program as of Nov. 28, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

South Dakota did not participate in the extension. Iowa did but opted out on Oct. 31. Nebraska stopped on Sept. 12. North Dakota stopped on Oct. 3.

For the week ending Dec. 12, Iowa had 6,949 new unemployment claims which was a decline of 3,163 from prior week’s 10,112.

Minnesota had 15,923 which is a decline of 9,254 from prior week’s 25,177.

Nebraska had 2,534 which is a decline of 500 from the prior week’s 3,034.

North Dakota had 1,698 which is decline of 11 from the prior week’s 1,709.

The numbers for the four states are from the U.S. DOL.