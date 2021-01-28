Fewer people file jobless claims in region

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims in South Dakota decreased by 278 for the week ending Jan. 23, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The DLR said 750 new claims were filed in the prior week.

Iowa’s new claims decreased by 870 from 6,380 to 5,510.

Minnesota’s new claims decreased by 2,177 from 13,739 to 11,562.

Claims in Nebraska were at 2,649. That is a decrease of 469 from the prior week’s 3,118 claims.

North Dakota had 1,298 new claims compared to 1,901 in the prior week. That is a decrease of 603.

Numbers for states other than South Dakota are from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

The number of unemployed in South Dakota decreased for the week ending Jan. 16. There were 4,957 people out of work compared to 5,675 in the prior week.

The decreases in five states in the region is part of an overall decrease in new unemployment claims in the U.S., according to the DOL. New claims were at 847,000, a decrease of 67,000 from the previous week’s revised level.