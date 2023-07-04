SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls continued its trend of building fewer single-family houses and apartments in 2023 as compared to 2022. Overall, residential building permits are slightly more than half what they were in 2022.

Building permit data through June shows that 1,403 residential permits were issued this year. In 2022, 2,533 were issued and 1,757 were issued in 2021.

A total of 3,774 building permits were issued so far. During the same time in 2022, 3,940 permits were issued.

So far this year, 181 permits for single family homes have been issued. That’s less than half of that were issued in 2022 (434) and 2021(475).

More multiple-family units (apartments) were issued (1,403) than in 2021 (1,757) but less than the 2,533 in 2022.

The value of residential permits through June was $73.1 million. That’s a significant decrease from the $162.6 million in 2022 and $166.5 million in 2021.

Apartment projects did secure places on the top valued projects in the city. One2 Apartments at 205 E. 12th St. with Lloyd Construction as the contractor was listed on May 5 with a value of about $35 million.

Rolling Green Apartments by Rolling Green Partners LCC with Veldhouse Construction Inc. as the contractor had a value listed at about $18.5 million On March 29. The location is 5120 and 5100 S. Rolling Green Ave and 5150 S. Arizona Drive.