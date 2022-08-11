SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day total for day six of the vehicle count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is about 3,000 less than in 2021.

Based on traffic counts for the past several years, this year’s rally traffic will be lower than in 2021.

Traffic counts typically drop off after the fifth day.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said 54,599 vehicles entered Sturgis on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The day six total was 57,675 in 2021.

The six-day total for 2022 is 354,985 vehicles. The six-day total for 2021 was about 371,038.

The count is still pacing ahead of the five-year average. On average through six days, the rally count was 340,447 vehicles.

The rally drew an estimated 555,000 people in 2021.