BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Readers and writers alike will meet in Brookings this weekend for the 20th annual Festival of Books in Brookings.

This year’s event will feature 67 authors from a wide variety of genres and mediums with events for kids and adults beginning Thursday, September 22.

“We have poets, historians, children’s authors, novelists, memoirists,” Center for the Book Director, Jennifer Widman, said. “And they will be doing readings, they will be participating in panel discussions, they will be doing casual book talks, they will be participating in book signings. So, you can walk up to your favorite authors shake their hand, get your book signed by them.”

Photo courtesy: Festival of Books

Ann Volin, the executive director of the South Dakota Humanities Council, said that whether you’re an avid reader or an aspiring writer looking to hone your craft, there’s going to be something for you to enjoy during the four-day free event.

“Even if you’re just happy about and interested in the storyline, and vice versa, if you came just because you want to learn more about writing; writing is about creating a finished product more often than not. And so, looking at and learning what these authors have done, and how that adds up to something will be important for them,” Volin said.

This year’s event will feature big name authors like Emily St. John Mandel, the author of “Station Eleven” which was recently turned into an HBO Max series, as well as…

“The author Reyna Grande, who is a memoirist, who has recently branched out into historical fiction will be there,” Widman said. “On Friday night, we’re featuring Terrance Hayes, who is a nationally known poet, and has won a National Book Award for his poetry and [is] just a really dynamic and powerful poet, both on the page and in person. We are featuring Nick Estes, our One Book South Dakota author who is a native of Chamberlain, and has lived since then in New Mexico, and now in Minnesota. And he has some really thoughtful things to say about indigenous movements, such as the water protector’s movements.”

And that’s just to name a few.

The events won’t just be held in Brookings either, Volin said. There will be events for young readers on Thursday at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

“We have the story ‘A Dinosaur Named Ruth‘, which is written by Julia Lyon about a young girl in South Dakota who discovered dinosaur bones and other fossils, and it took a long time for people to understand what she was doing,” Volin said.

Those events for young readers will also continue Friday in Brookings at the Children’s Museum.

Celebrating local literature

While the Festival of Books will feature artists from all over the country, local authors and South Dakota-focused literature will be prominent in the festival.

“Yeah, I would say that the literary scene in South Dakota is strong, it’s vibrant, and it has a lot of different areas. We have the historians, we have a really strong South Dakota State Poetry Society. There are many, many writing groups around the state where people are working on novels and other kinds of fiction,” Widman said.

Photo courtesy: Festival of Books

Volin said the festival works with the South Dakota State Historical Society Press to help find local authors, or national authors that focus on South Dakota, for the event.

“And they almost always have an exhibition or have, you know, their books available at a table to buy too. And there’s always someone that they let us know about in the new authors that are coming your way,” Volin said.

Another exciting feature at this year’s event is the Poetry Walk in downtown Brookings. Whether you want to do the walk alone, or with a group, Widman and Volin encourage festival goers to check it out.

“The past seven Poets Laureate of South Dakota, starting with Badger Clark, each have a plaque and a poem on downtown Main Avenue here in Brookings, so people can follow from one to another and learn a little bit about them hear one or two of their poems read out loud. And I think it’s just a really good way to celebrate the heritage of poetry in South Dakota,” Widman said.

The festival is almost entirely free, with only a few events and workshops requiring a paid ticket to attend.

“We want to keep it that way so that everyone can access these amazing authors and the programs they’re doing,” Widman said.

This year marks 20 years of the Festival of Books and 50 years of the South Dakota Humanities Council and the organizers are excited to welcome readers and writers to celebrate the milestone with them.

“…Just trying to do a good job every year in representing the number of different genres, different kinds of demographics, different geographical areas, making sure that we have good representation and in, for instance, of Native writers, that’s really important to us,” Widman said.

The festival begins on Thursday and continues into Sunday with events in Brookings and Sioux Falls. You can find the full schedule online or call the South Dakota Humanities Council with questions at (605) 688-6113.

Some events and workshops will require tickets which can be purchased here.