FEMA opens disaster recovery center

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center in Madison. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging people with damage to their homes from September 9-26 to register for assistance.

Nate Custer is a Public Information Officer for FEMA. He says this individual assistance is for primary homes and it does not cover scondary or vacation homes.

“We provide grants so houses can be safe, secure and functional,” Custer said.

FEMA is providing grants for these 11 counties: Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, and Yankton counties and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian Reservations.

Once you register your information will also be shared with the Small Business Administration. You can apply for a disaster recovery loan with them at the disaster recovery centers. Other agencies will also be at the disaster recovery centers to provide assistance for people.

January 17, 2020 is the last day to register with FEMA for assistance. You can register online, on the app or call 800-621-3362.