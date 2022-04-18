SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ornithologist David Swanson said it’s safe to feed wild birds at yard feeders but it’s important to clean those feeders.

Although avian flu has been found in waterfowl and in domestic flocks of turkey and chickens, “I haven’t really heard any evidence the songbirds are getting it,” Swanson said.

Swanson is a biology professor at the University of South Dakota.

Outside of the domestic poultry flocks, “The main concern. I think is waterfowl and shorebirds and potentially also, raptors like hawks and eagles that are eating those dead waterfowl,” Swanson said.

“To date, I haven’t seen any evidence that suggests that it’s being spread through feeders and feedings. Until we see that, and I’m not sure we will, I think it’s OK to keep feeding,” Swanson said on April 18.

Some wildlife officials have suggested people stop feeding wild birds for several weeks because of bird flu.

“The concern with birds at feeders is they do get crowded sometimes,” Swanson said.

Birds tend to flock but the habitat for wild birds is different from the watery habitat of shorebirds or waterfowl, which seems to provide an ideal condition for the spread, he said. Waterfowl congregate in those areas, especially during migration.

Avian flu is spread through feces and fluids from bird to bird.

Phil Pudenz, a co-owner of the Wild Bird Connection in Sioux Falls, said there are some differing opinions on backyard feeding during avian flu but his main sources suggest that continued feeding is acceptable.

Pudenz, like Swanson, said it’s important to regularly clean their bird feeders. Swanson recommended cleaning with a bleach mix every other day.

“It’s also a good idea not to have all your feeders bunched together,” Pudenz said.

Pudenz said it’s also good to regularly clean up the ground around feeders.

Some birders have switched from using seeds with hulls during this time, Pudenz said.

Sometimes a turkey or a couple of ducks may show up at the backyard feeder.

As long as it’s just a few turkeys or ducks and not large congregations, it’s not that much of a concern, Swanson said.

Avian flu has a history of morphing into different strains and this year’s strain will likely change, Swansonsaid.

“Avian flu is always changing that I think it’s always an issue to worry about. It’s been doing it for a long time too,” Swanson said of changing. There are natural cycles of developing immunity, he said.