SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls secured a $166 million state revolving loan for its $215 million wastewater sewer expansion project, and that loan was based on sewer rates that exist today, said Jourdyn Brown, a communications official for the city’s public works department.

“Rate funding is required to be in place prior to qualifying for the (SRF) loan, so previous rate packages were set to pay for these loans,” Brown said in an email to KELOLAND News.

The city council will likely decide on Tuesday to raise sewer (wastewater) rates for customers.

The $215 million wastewater project is the largest public project in the city history. Construction started in 2021. It will expand the plant’s capacity to 30 million gallons of wastewater each day.

The wastewater project and the proposed increase in sewer rates had both been studied for several years.

In a March 10, 2020, council informational meeting public works director Mark Cotter said the project was being planned without putting stress on customer rates. Cotter did say that while rates were set through 2023, the initial forecast then was for rate possible rate increase of 6%, 5% and 4% and 3% in 2024 successive years. Again, the state revolving loan (SRF) of $166.3 million was tied to rates that existed through 2023.

The SRF is not the only public money secured by the city. Sioux Falls will also use money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). About $48 million total ARPA funds will be applied to the project. The city will use $41.9 million in ARPA money through the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Another $6.8 million in ARPA money is money received by the city of Sioux Falls.

Brown said the money to repay the SRF comes directly from the water reclamation revenues as it is a works enterprise fund.

“These are draw-down notes based on actual payments, not money upfront type bonds that have a set payment schedules on day one,” Brown said.

The SRF money has interest rates of 2% and 2.5%. Brown said the estimated maximum annual payment on the $166.3 million will be about $10 million over 20 years.

St. Louis-based McCarthy is the construction manager for the project or contractor at risk and includes a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) with an amendment.

A GMP is the most a contractor could charge for its portion of the project.

The city’s public works department provided details of the contract. The project includes $27.1 million in design engineering and construction administration costs and $6 million in testing, legal, environmental and contingency costs.

The sub-total construction costs are $181.8 million and are broken into several steps. The first step is $1.3 million in a pre-construction agreement. The guaranteed maximum price (GMP) amendment is $57.8 million. Essentially, the roughly $181.8 million is the total guaranteed maximum price for construction.

The contract steps also include five limited notices to proceed steps with attached funding. A limited notice to proceed means a contractor has the approval to start specific work at a specific time. The monetary amounts for the five steps for limited notice to proceed are in order of one to five: $4 million, $1.9 million, $6.4 million, $73.2 million and $36.9 million.

The design and related costs of about $33.1 million combined with the $181.8 million total of about $214.9 million or rounded up to $215 million.