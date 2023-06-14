SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chief United States District Judge for South Dakota Roberto Lange ordered Tuesday that a preliminary injunction should go into effect in a case between Dakotans for Health and the Minnehaha County Commission.

The commission on May 2 instituted a new policy requiring those gathering petitions for a ballot issue to stay within designated areas in front of the Minnehaha County Courthouse and Minnehaha County Administration Building. You can read the 35-page ruling attached below.

A lawsuit was filed on May 10 by Dakotans for Health, which is circulating petitions to place an amendment on the 2024 ballot to legalize abortion in South Dakota.

Lange’s order prevents the county from enforcing any part of their new ‘Limited Use Policy’ that required ‘check-ins’ with the County Auditor, or restriction of petition gatherers to ‘designated area.’

Newly elected Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson requested the new policy and told commissioners the previous policy wasn’t clear enough.

“We’ve witnessed an increase in activity with those collecting signatures, but also those who wish to share a message of opposition,” Anderson said. “We would like to have better control over the activities that take place on the campus.”

The county’s new Limited Use Policy, which was passed by commissioners 5-0 on May, established designated areas for people gathering signatures in front of the Minnehaha County Administration building and courthouse.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online.