Federal government paying to connect nearly 900 homes and businesses to broadband

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — Nearly 900 homes and businesses in South Dakota will be connected to faster internet over the next 10 years after a $4.9 million grant.

“As we continue to authorize funds to expand broadband in rural America, I am excited to see the benefits for rural residents who live all across the country,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

Map of counties receiving money

Click on a county below to see how much money is being spent and how many homes/businesses will be connected.

The service will be provided by Midco with a minimum download speed of 110 Mbps and upload speed of 20 Mbps.

“In South Dakota, this round of funding takes another step toward closing the digital divide, providing access to digital opportunity to nearly 900 more unserved rural homes and businesses,” Pai said.

Midco must do 40 percent of the work within three years.