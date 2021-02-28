February KELOLAND.com quotes of the month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of stories are published each week on KELOLAND.com.

In many of those stories, people throughout KELOLAND are quoted while presenting opinions or expressing emotions and sharing their unique experiences. Here’s a look at 10 quotes from stories on KELOLAND.com for the month of February 2021.

Feb. 2

“The snow was blowing so heavy I think it was 60 miles an hour that day, so as soon as she broke through the ice it was covered up that quickly,” Jared Rasmussen, a search team member from Central Divers LLC, said.

Feb. 3

“You see that on television, but it’s very rare that you see it in real life,” Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep said about a car flying through the air at 125 mph and crashing into a house.

Feb. 10

“That’s when I got back on the bus and told kids they need to evacuate,” Lennox School District Transportation Director Russ Nelson said.

Feb. 11

“We have a new landlord and that is the city of Sioux Falls. And they’ve given us notice that by or before May 31st they want us gone. So this is our last Valentines Day,” Chuck Kuntze, owner of Flowerama, said.

Feb. 14

“I did see one of Governor Noem’s advertisements on TV and it did spark an interest in seeing if there would be opportunity in the state of South Dakota,” Daniel Miller, a new Sioux Falls Police Department officer, said.

Feb. 16

“What we have seen is extreme cold weather all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, and that is unusual. It’s kind of the perfect storm. We have extreme cold weather in the entire footprint. We also have inadequate natural gas supply and then our load is extremely high and we have low wind,” SPP Regional State Committee President Kristie Fiegen said.

Feb. 18

“I’ve been saying for months that I was afraid the charge would be something on the order of crossing the white line and that’s exactly what the charge was,” Nick Nemec, Joe Boever’s cousin said after charges against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg were announced.

Feb. 19

“Wow that’s really courageous to go out there and make a statement like that. This is a very visible young man at a very vulnerable stage in his development, obviously doing something he loves in basketball,” Dr. Matt Stanley with Avera Behavioral Health said.

Feb. 23

“So that means his face came through your windshield,” An agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation speaking with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Feb. 25