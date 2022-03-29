SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a second COVID-19 booster for Americans 50-years-old and up. The decision applies to both Pfizer and Moderna doses and comes as the BA.2 variant is spreading quickly across Europe.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, Sanford Health’s Chief Physician, says the new variant is quickly replacing the contagious Omicron variant. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced Tuesday morning that the variant is now the dominant strain in the United States.

“This new one is overall less severe, less fatalities, if you will, but it is more infectious,” Cauwels said.

Cauwels told KELOLAND News the BA.2 variant is 30% more contagious than the Omicron variant, which was already more contagious than previous strains. The virus is doing what doctors expect, Cauwels said, and getting better at spreading and living within a host.

Right now, Cauwels says the Sanford Health system is not seeing an increase in hospitalizations, which remain low, but the coasts are beginning to see an increase in cases. Before the variant finds its way to South Dakota, Cauwels says now is the time to prepare for a possible surge in cases.

“What we really want to do now is correctly identify those people that are at highest risk and make sure that we protect them the best that we can,” Cauwels said.

Cauwels says that one way to protect at-risk populations is to consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those that qualify. Anyone over the age of 50 who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last four months is eligible. Cauwels says data coming out of Israel shows this fourth dose is helping to protect high-risk populations.

“Israel has been on the forefront of vaccination as well and they gave a fourth dose to many of their population beforehand,” Cauwels said. “And we’re able to look at that data and see that in people over 60-years-old, which is slightly different than the FDA approval, but in people over age 60-years-old, there is about a 78% decrease in mortality for those folks that have had a fourth dose that haven’t had a dose in the last four months.”

While the booster dose is only available to certain people, Dr. Cauwels says many people have built up a natural defense through being exposed to the vaccine or the virus, which can help keep them out of the hospital.

“We just have to identify those folks that those defenses aren’t going to work as well so that we can get them one more dose of the vaccine,” he added.

For those not at a higher risk with COVID-19, Cauwels suggests getting tested for the virus if you are experiencing cold-like symptoms. He also adds that following standard COVID protocols such as social distancing, washing hands and mask-wearing, when necessary, can help prevent people from getting sick.

“Thankfully, right now I think we’re a little bit ahead of schedule,” Cauwels said. “The variant hasn’t hit us here and hasn’t caused an increase in cases, so now is the perfect time to find those loved ones you have that are a little bit older or have other illnesses that make it so they don’t make an immune response as well, this is the perfect time to get them vaccinated before the wave comes through this part of the country.”

As of the last update from the South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH), active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were at 2,426 on March 23. The positivity rate for March 10-16 was 4.8% according to the DOH.

New COVID-19 numbers are expected on Wednesday, March 30.