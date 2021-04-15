FBI offering total of $85,000 for information in the deaths of 6 South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The FBI is offering reward money for information leading to the arrests of individuals involved in the deaths of six different South Dakota residents. The rewards for each investigation add up to a total of $85,000.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths of the people listed below should call the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-6011.

Jesse Wallace Cook

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Jessie Wallace Cook.

On October 29, 2016, Cook, then 32 years old, was found on the ground, unresponsive, near the water tower on the corner of Willow Street and Highway 212 in Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

He had severe facial damage, and the autopsy determined blunt force injury to be the cause of death.

Cook was a n enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and the Tribe is working with the FBI in seeking information about Cook’s death

Wilson Edison Black Elk, Jr. & Ronald Owen Hard Heart

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Wilson Edison Black Elk, Jr. and Ronald Owen Hard Heart.

On Tuesday, June 8, 1999, the bodies of Wilson Edison Black Elk, Jr. and Ronald Owen Hard Heart were found on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, several hundred yards north of the Nebraska-South Dakota border near White Clay, Nebraska.

Black Elk and Hard Heart were both residents of the reservation, and were last seen on the main road to Pine Ridge from White Clay on Sunday, June 6, 1999.

Authorities have determined that both victims were murdered.

Carmen Charger & Delmas Traversie, Jr.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Charger and Traversie were murdered during a snow storm which lasted from March 13 to March 15, 2019, in most of South Dakota. Charger, 39, and Traversie, Jr., 63, were killed at House 717, No Heart Housing, in Eagle Butte around that time.

Anyone with information related to their deaths or related to the presence of individuals frequenting House 717 around the time of this snow storm is asked to contact the FBI.

Both Charger and Traversie were enrolled members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, which is working with the FBI to seek information.

Tamara Ann Haas

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the discovery of exactly how Tamara Ann Haas died.

The FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping law enforcement piece together the events that led to Tamara Ann Haas’ death. Haas, who resided in Yankton, South Dakota, attended a party in Crofton, Nebraska, on September 17, 1992.

She did not return home that night, and her body was discovered several days later in a ditch near the location of the party. An autopsy revealed Haas’ death was caused by hyperflexion of her neck.

Haas was 19 years old at the time of her death.