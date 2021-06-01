Father and daughter reel in 10-pound bass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a good start to summer for Kaytlin Chau.

The 11-year-old girl was on a fishing trip with her father (Jeff) and her brother (Logan) Monday night. Jeff sent KELOLAND News photos of a big catch his daughter reeled in. You can see photos of the monster largemouth bass below.

Photo from Jeff Chau.

Photo from Jeff Chau.

Photo from Jeff Chau.

Photo from Jeff Chau.

Photo from Jeff Chau.

Photo from Jeff Chau.

“We went fishing because it’s summertime and we wanted to have a little fun,” Kaytlin said. “As I reeled in, I felt a giant, big ole bite on the end of my line.”

Jeff ran over with a net and together they landed the big bass on shore.

“It was super heavy,” said Kaytlin, who added her dad was probably more excited about the fish than herself. “He told me he’s never caught a fish that big in his whole life.”

The fish was caught on 81 ponds near Arlington. It measured 20 inches long and unofficially weighed 10 pounds, 2 ounces. The current state record for largemouth bass is 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

The Chaus plan to mount the fish. They are submitting the proper paperwork with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department to see if the fish qualifies for a state record.

Either way, officials told Chau she’ll be honored through the “South Dakota Proud Angler” program. It recognizes someone who caught a trophy fish.

“I just like how much fun it is to reel in a giant fish or a small fish,” Kaytlin said.