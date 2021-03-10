Farmers Business Network introduces animal health and nutrition platform for livestock producers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–Farmer’s Business Network Inc. (FBN), the independent farmer-to-farmer network, is now expanding beyond the field and into the livestock industry by launching its animal health and nutrition platform and the acquisition of Prairie Livestock Supply businesses.

FBN is a network of farms, with over 24,000 farms across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Sioux Falls is home to FBN’s midwestern headquarters and largest office.

Their farmers work together, online with information, with commerce and with marketing to get better outcomes, lower their costs, market smarter and make better decisions, Charles Baron, Co-Founder and Vice President of Livestock said.

Over time, their producers kept asking for help with the livestock side of their operations, Baron said. So, launching this platform provides more choice for independent livestock producers and more competition for their businesses.

A majority of their members produce livestock already, so by adding this platform, FBN is helping to improve the profit potential of their member’s entire operation, from seed genetics to finished livestock. They will also begin to add more producers who raise livestock.

“Actually, in agriculture, there are more ranches than there are farms,” Baron said. “There’s over 700,000 ranches in the United States, so there is an enormous number of producers out there who raise livestock, who have very complex needs, but they are very universal problems, everybody deals with high prices in the market on their inputs and everybody deals with low prices with the value of their goods, in this case the value of the cattle, and those are things that everyone struggles with.”

FBN can help a producer in a variety of ways including lowering their input costs, giving them financing, health insurance and pasture, forage and range insurance and ultimately help them market better through new programs, Baron said.

Baron said it is important to serve both the livestock and the crop branches of the agricultural industry, because you really can’t separate them.

“The majority of grains go to feed livestock, so there’s enormous opportunities to improve both industries by being able to work together,” Baron said.

Prairie Livestock Supply, which is based in Worthington, MN, added both their own pharmaceutical supply for swine, beef, dairy and poultry and ProPig and ProCattle, which are feed and nutrition service providers.

This will also add a team of 40 professionals, including veterinarians, animal health sales specialists and nutritionists with expertise in swine, beef, dairy and poultry. Members of FBN in select states can now access clinical veterinary services as well as access to autogenous vaccines through a partnership with Southwest Veterinary Services.

The FBN Pharmacy has a full line of animal health pharmaceuticals and supplies from branded and generic manufactures, which are supported by a team of veterinarians and shipped directly to the farm in 41 states and counting.

They are also supplying a variety of feeds, including dry feed, liquid supplements, lick tubs and nutritional services for beef, swine and poultry in select states. Bulk and bag feed is delivered directly to the farm with 0% interest financing available to those who qualify.

FBN Finance and FBN Insurance are available to producers for financing inputs and purchasing livestock insurance.

FBN and Prairie Livestock Supply are coming together to reimagine what animal health and nutrition looks like in the twenty-first century. The animal health and nutrition division will be built on the same FBN core principles: