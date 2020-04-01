Family says James Valley Christian teacher who died had COVID-19

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family members told KELOLAND News that Mari Hofer, the James Valley Christian 3rd grade teacher who died on March 28, tested positive for COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Wednesday the state has two COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Josh Clayton of the DOH said in a 12:30 p.m. news conference today that the second death was a Beadle County resident. Huron is in Beadle County.

Hofer, 51, was from Huron. Hofer’s obituary said she had recently returned to teaching at James Valley after taking time away to raise three children. Hofer taught in Montana and at Mitchell Christian during her career.

She was married to Quint Hofer and graduated from Huron High School.

Tom Glanzer told KELOLAND News on Monday his 51-year-old cousin who died over the weekend was active and didn’t have any known underlying health conditions.