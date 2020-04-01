Breaking News
Second COVID-19 death, 21 new in positive cases and 7 new recoveries announced
Live Now
WATCH at 2:30 p.m. CT: Gov. Noem COVID-19 briefing

Family says James Valley Christian teacher who died had COVID-19

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family members told KELOLAND News that Mari Hofer, the James Valley Christian 3rd grade teacher who died on March 28, tested positive for COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Wednesday the state has two COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Josh Clayton of the DOH said in a 12:30 p.m. news conference today that the second death was a Beadle County resident. Huron is in Beadle County.

Hofer, 51, was from Huron. Hofer’s obituary said she had recently returned to teaching at James Valley after taking time away to raise three children. Hofer taught in Montana and at Mitchell Christian during her career.

She was married to Quint Hofer and graduated from Huron High School.

Tom Glanzer told KELOLAND News on Monday his 51-year-old cousin who died over the weekend was active and didn’t have any known underlying health conditions.

Extended Huron family tests positive for COVID-19, while son cares for mother

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss