SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On July 4, 2023, Randy Vilayphone was in Okoboji. According to authorities, he fell off a vessel in the Millers Bay area of West Lake Okoboji and was 17 feet below the surface of the water when rescuers reached him. On July 8, Vilayphone passed away at a hospital in Sioux Falls.

Randy Vilayphone

On Wednesday, July 12, his sister, Penny Vilayphone, accompanied by her father, Paul, sat down with KELOLAND News to share a little bit about who her brother was, and what the world has lost with his passing.

“Randy was such a calm, gentle guy,” Vilayphone said, describing Randy to us. “Whoever was around him, he was so welcoming. He allowed anybody to be a part of his life.”

Vilayphone describes her brother as a truly beautiful person, both inside and out — someone whose life ended too soon.

“He just turned 21 on the 2nd of July,” Vilayphone said. “The incident happened just two days after.”

Though Randy was young — barely 21 as his sister said — he’d made use of his time. He studied psychology at the University of South Dakota. “He loved studying the mind,” his sister recalled, smiling at the memory. “He was always striving to just learn more.”

Randy was also someone who knew how to live in the moment, Vilayphone said, taking things day-by-day, and striving to do his best each day at whatever he found himself doing.

He also had a lot of hobbies and was well-traveled. “We love traveling as a family,” Vilayphone said. “We went to many places — Florida, California, Canada.”

Topping the list of travel destinations was a trip Vilayphone and her brother recently took to South Korea. “I am so grateful to have gone on that trip with him. He loved it. Absolutely loved it.”

Vilayphone and Randy were close, only a year apart in age. “We hung out a lot — we walked to school together — just sibling things.”

This is a difficult time for the Vilayphone family, but Penny says they are getting through it.

“We’re doing okay,” Vilayphone said, looking over at her father. “It’s definitely hard, losing somebody close like that. We never expected it one bit, but we’re staying strong — Randy would want us to be strong and happy for him and how he lived a great life. We will remember him as a wonderful, wonderful person.”

Vilayphone also says the family has gotten an incredible amount of support from the community. “We have family, friends, just all around coming to support us and just being there for us. It really has helped,” she said.

Going forward, Vilayphone asks that people continue to provide support and keep the family in their prayers.

There is a GoFundMe set up for medical costs and funeral expenses, which can be found at this link.

Thinking of what she wanted people to remember about Randy, she reflected on his personality.

“He was a really respected guy — he never acknowledged anything negative. He was very optimistic,” Vilayphone said. “Randy was just an all-around beautiful soul.”

A public visitation for Randy Vilayphones will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.