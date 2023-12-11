SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Families living on Lewis Court donated two carloads of toys and $4,000 to the Salvation Army after their Christmas on the Court celebration.

These families, who’ve dubbed their cul-de-sac North Pole Circle for the holiday season, held their third annual Christmas on the Court event Dec. 1-2 where they show off the neighborhood’s Christmas decorations, hand out cookies and hot chocolate and accept donations for charity.

“I think a lot of people want to give and want to participate, but they don’t have a lot of opportunity, so this makes it really easy for people just to drive by and give and help our kids feel like they’ve made a huge difference in the community and also help families who might need a little bit of help during the holidays,” said Erinn Williams, coordinator of Christmas on the Court.

Williams said this year’s turn out had way more people than years passed and more unfamiliar faces that just showed up for the cause.

“Saturday was so busy, I was basically just running in and out of the house filling cookie trays and bringing out new cups of cocoa,” Williams said. “We had a lot more strangers and people who didn’t really know us personally who just thought, ‘Oh, this looks cool, I’m going to stop by.’”

Steve Cook, the advisory board chairman for the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls, said the donation is very appreciated and that the toys will be given out during the Salvation Army’s annual Toy Town Dec. 19-21.

“Christmas season is when the Salvation Army does a majority of its fundraising and allows us to operate through the year serving the homeless and underprivileged in the Sioux Falls area so $4,000 is a big shot for us,” Cook said.