ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State football will play its second season at Dacotah Bank Stadium this year, but there are new changes coming to the program, including a new quarterback and offensive coordinator.

The Wolves suffered back-to-back losses to end the season in 2021. That dropped their record to 7-4, and cost Northern State a chance at the Division II playoffs.

However, the Wolves reloaded well as they return 19 seniors and plenty of firepower.

“It makes me cautiously optimistic about what we have, because they care about each other, they care about Northern and I think this is kind of the group, that we’ve been waiting to get through to see what they can do on the field on Saturdays,” Northern State head coach Mike Schmidt said.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, the offense was faced with a difficult challenge. They would need to fill two important spots with vacancies at offensive coordinator and quarterback.

“When you have two new guys at those spots, you’re going to look a lot different,” Schmidt said. “I think that’s probably the most exciting part for me, is how fun it’s been to put together this offense and piece it together, and with the pieces that we have and the talent that we have around it.”

The Wolves filled the offensive coordinator position by promoting graduate assistant, Ryan Schlichte, to offensive coordinator.

Offensive Coordinator, Ryan Schlichte (left) & Quarterback Michael Bonds (middle)

“So it’s a new scheme and it’s a new guy that’s calling the plays, but I think part of the reason that we wanted to keep Ryan Schlichte around, is because he’s a dynamo and he’s an unbelievable young coach,” Schmidt said. “The continuity and some of our vocabulary and some of the concepts we already had in, we wanted to keep that, so we could continue to grow the program and continue to develop our players.”

“Since coach Schlicte got named the offensive coordinator, this whole place has erupted. We have higher energy, everyone around us is excited for us and everyone on the team is excited,” Northern State quarterback Michael Bonds said.

As for the play caller, the Wolves are leaning towards graduate student, Bonds, who was the back-up for Hunter Trautman last season.

“I’ll be bringing a lot more mental scheme and pre-snap situation options, so we’re going to be doing that a lot. I just think we’ll be moving the ball downfield,” Bonds said.

Northern State owned the fourth best total offense in the NSIC last season, but the biggest issues came on the other side of the ball.

The Wolves allowed 437 yards per game defensively last year, and that was the worst in the Northern Sun Conference.

“We needed to have a huge improvement on defense this year and I think we addressed that, in a number of ways, by bringing in some new players,” Schmidt said. “I think you’re going to see a really good group up front. We feel like we’re going to have one of the best front sevens in the NSIC and maybe the country, with some of the new pieces that we brought in.”

“I think a lot of it is experience that we have coming back and then the culture and mindset this year, is a little different than it was last year,” Northern State senior linebacker Nate Robinson said. “I think we have a meaner mindset than we did last year.”

Dacotah Bank Stadium – Aberdeen, SD

Things are looking up in Aberdeen and that has anticipation sky high. Northern State has sold out their season ticket spots, premium seating and suites for the entire season. They also expect to sell out a number of games this fall.

“To have sellouts and to have places where people can’t buy tickets to get in the door, it’s unheard of in Division II football. We have that right now,” Schmidt said. “The momentum, the energy, this is the biggest ticket in town. This is what everyone dreamed of when they put this stadium and project together. We’re living this right now. We’ve got a good football team, so we’re going to have a good product, but this is the biggest party in Aberdeen.”

“It’s definitely one of the best, if not the best stadium in the NSIC. We’ve got great crowds and great fans. It’s just a hard place to play and we like playing here and defending the Bank,” Robinson said.

Dacotah Bank Stadium – Aberdeen, SD

With the returning talent and community support, the Wolves know this season could be special.

“We have the group that’s ready to take the next step, that’s ready to compete for the NSIC Championship and that’s ready to be a postseason kind of team,” Schmidt said. “We feel like we have the talent that’s there, we feel like we have the culture right now and the buy in that the guys have.”

Northern State will open the season at home against Upper Iowa. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 1.