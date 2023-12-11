SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – At this time last year, Falls Park and southeastern South Dakota was covered in snow, making it hard for people to go out and enjoy the parks in Sioux Falls.

Now with the near record breaking temperatures, those parks are looking a lot browner, but a whole lot busier.

Teri Schmidt, CEO of Experience Sioux Falls, said the visitor numbers for Falls Park were up by almost 5,000 from November last to 12,210 in November 2023.

“The nicer weather has allowed people to drive down to the park, get out of their cars and enjoy the nature that the park offers,” Schmidt said. “Also, we’ve seen a lot more people on their bicycles still riding down to Falls Park, because they still can, there’s no snow and there’s no ice.”

Colleen Shinker, from Omaha, was visiting the park with her friends on Monday, Dec. 11. She said one of the reasons they were even able to make the trip to Sioux Falls this late in the year was because of the lack of snow and ice, something that was not true for last year.

“It really is beautiful out here,” Shinker said.

According to Schmidt, around 157,000 people have visited Falls Park in 2023 so far. Shinker and her three friends are among the thousands that visited the park from out of state or other countries this year. In November alone, visitors have come from Canada, Russia, England and South Africa.

To get these numbers and demographics, Experience Sioux Falls uses a clicker to count the people coming into the Visitor Center and have people sign a guest book. Schmidt said they know not everyone that comes to the park gets out of their vehicle or goes inside the Visitor Center, so they multiply their counted number by three for a closer total.

So, with 157,000 yearly visitors that signed in or were accounted for by park staff, the number for 2023 visitors is closer to 474,000 people. The difference between last year’s turnout and this year’s for the winter months is the warmer weather.

“I think part of it is we’ve had warmer weather so people are out and about walking, looking at The Falls of course, but just out enjoying one of the city’s parks,” Schmidt said.

Despite Schmidt attributing the higher attendance to the warmer temperatures, she says some snow would be beneficial for park turnout.

“With the Winter Wonderland, even if we got an inch of snow, I think the numbers would really shoot up at Falls Park because that’s when people really like to go down and look at the lights,” she said.