Falls Park Farmers Market prepares for 2021 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Falls Park Farmers Market is set for its opening weekend on Saturday, May 1, and vendors and board members alike are ready for the new season.

Jennifer McCormick is the co-owner of Cherrybean Coffee Co. and also a Falls Park Farmers Market board member. She says while business was initially slow last May as people were feeling out the situation within the pandemic, business picked back up into full swing throughout the summer.

McCormick says the Market took steps last year to ensure safety such as encouraging attendees to follow health guidelines and also offered online ordering. This year, she says the online ordering will not be continued, but certain vendors do plan to offer curbside pickup.

One of the biggest advantages the Market has working for it, in McCormick’s opinion, is the fact this it is an outdoor venue, which allows for increased ventilation and spacing.

Emily Wilson is the owner of Bee Loved Kitchen, a business supplying raw vegan food such as juices, smoothies, raw gourmet entrees and even deserts. This will be her first year at the market as a vendor, and she has high expectations.

Wilson says that what she is looking forward to most is the face-to-face connection with those who are purchasing her food. “I’m all about supporting local whenever I can,” she says “and supporting these small businesses — I mean this is like the life blood of Sioux Falls.”

You can check out the vendors from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Falls Park structure that’s located across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn.

The market will be open on Saturdays through October.

For more information on the farmer’s market, click here.