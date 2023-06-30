SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – June used to be the busiest month for weddings, but local wedding vendors are noticing a shift to fall weddings.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, June took the crown a decade ago with 952 of 5,919 weddings that took place in June 2013. However, over the years, September has slowly crept to the top spot with 775 out of 5,636 weddings in 2021.

Local wedding photographers, planners and venues attribute the change to weather unpredictability, changing wedding trends and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patty Solis, owner of Solis Photography in Sioux Falls, has been photographing weddings for 10 years. She typically books around 20 clients a year. She has a wedding scheduled every weekend for September and October this year.

“September and October book first right away every year because people like the fall colors for their photos,” Solis said. “ They like the leaves and they like the colors of fall.”

When Solis opens her availability for the year, she notices that September and October are always the first months to get booked. Amanda Nelson, owner of Blue Haven Barn, has also noticed that September fills up faster than any other month.

Jennifer Savage, a wedding planner who’s been helping couples for 13 years, advises people to book their vendors as soon as possible if they want a fall wedding.

“If you don’t have vendors in place for your September wedding, you’ve probably waited too long because they book up quite far in advance,” she said.

Even though the fall is a temperamental season in South Dakota, people are still willing to risk the potential bad weather to book those fall dates.

“I tell them in South Dakota it could be too hot, too cold, too windy, bugs, rain, a snowstorm in May. You just can’t predict it,” Savage said.

Along with moving from summer to fall weddings, Solis and Savage have noticed a shift in wedding trends too.

Solis said couples are leaning more toward minimalistic, elegant weddings rather than the more eclectic, rustic wedding trends from 10 years ago.

“We had a very rustic, shabby-chic theme,” Solis said. “A lot of burlap, a lot of wood and distressed wood, a lot of chalkboards. Things have changed a lot. Minimalist weddings are on. Elegant, more sophisticated weddings are more popular. People want less decoration, more flowers and less guests.”

Something Savage wishes her couples were more prepared for is the rising cost of weddings. When she started 13 years ago, the average cost was around $15,000. Now she says a couple would be hard-pressed to pay less than $30,000 for a traditional wedding.

She attributes the general rise of inflation, pandemic and food and flower shortages to the cost increase.