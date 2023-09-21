SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The official start to fall is just around the corner and the fall activities are starting to pop up around the state. Here’s a list of all the fall festivals, pumpkin patches and apple orchards with events in September and October.

Pumpkin Festival at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm

Canton, September 23

Opening weekend for the Riverview Pumpkin Festival in Canton is September 23. The farm is open for fall activities every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. until October 15 this year. On September 30 and October 7, the farm is hosting a haunted trail from 7-9:30 p.m. Admission for the haunted trail and the festival is free.

Fall For Downtown

Brookings, September 23, 9-4

This all-day event will feature the Brookings Farmers Market, a petting zoo, escape room, photo booth, craft stations and mini golf. Live music performances by Tommy Edwin, Plum Crazy, Emma Nichole and Oak Lake String Band will go until 2:45 p.m.

Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival

Rapid City, September 23

The 15th annual Pumpkin Festival in Rapid City features a pumpkin catapult contest, giant pumpkin weigh-off and hayrides. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes over 60 vendors.

Back Forty Beef and Adventure Farm

St. Pierpont, September 23

The Back Forty Beef and Adventure Farm is hosting a Beef and Brew Night with beer from The Market on the Plaza and grilling tips from SDSU animal science students. Back Forty Beef has events every weekend in the fall. During the last weekend in September, the farm is hosting a kids tractor pedal pull and moonlight maze.

Sturgis Fall Festival

Sturgis, September 23

From 2-6 p.m., the Harley-Davidson Rally Point will be bustling with fall activities for the 4th Sturgis Fall Festival. Along with a hay bale maze, live music and fall photo booth, Sturgis will be turning up the heat with the Hot Pepper Eating Competition, Chili Cook-Off and Homemade Salsa Competition.

Remedy Brewing Oktoberfest

Sioux Falls, September 23

The 7th annual Sioux Falls Oktoberfest features a home-brewing competition, stein-holding competition and pumpkin bowling. The in-house duo, Saucy Boyz’ will be preparing a German food menu. There will be live music from the Brass Holes, 6 Feet Over and Ledfoot.

1880 Train Oktoberfest Express

Hill City, September 30

Take a scenic train ride through the Black Hills and enjoy some German-inspired food and seasonal beers for the 1880 Train Oktoberfest. There will be snacks, yard games and beer at the Hill City train station from 11:30-2:30 p.m. The train will depart at 2:30 p.m. and arrive at 4:45 p.m. with a stop to Keystone in between.

Deadwood Oktoberfest

Deadwood, October 6-7

The two-day event features live polka music, a poker run, free bratwursts, and a German Cook-Off. The most anticipated events for Deadwood Oktoberfest are the Weiner dog races and beer barrel games.

Harvest Festival

Brandon, October 7

The annual Harvest Festival at Wild Prairie Winery will feature pumpkin painting, a petting zoo and bouncy houses. Scott’s Birdhouses, Trades of Hope and Word of Life will also be at the festival as vendors. The festival is from 12- 5 p.m.

Webster Pumpkin Fest

Webster, October 7

The 2023 Webster Pumpkin Festival will feature multiple pumpkin painting, growing and baking competitions, a burger battle and smores-making activities. There will also be a craft fair, petting zoo, parade of lights and wagon rides.

Prairie Village Hobo Marlin Pumpkin Train

Madison, October 7

From 11- 4 p.m., people will be able to ride the historic train and pick pumpkins from Prairie Village. Tickets for children aged 12 and under are $5 and $2 for adults.

Homestead Orchard

Parker, South Dakota

The Homestead Orchard is open for the season until November 12. People can pick apples, view over 100 pots of chrysanthemums and purchase the orchard’s bakery items, jams, honeys and ciders. They are open Fridays and Saturdays from 10-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Country Apple Orchard

Harrisburg, South Dakota

The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is open for the season every Friday through Sunday. Although apple picking is not an option this year, the orchard still offers pre-picked apples in their store, as well as a petting zoo, fall photo opportunities and pumpkins. Tickets are $14.50 for the day and $36 for a season pass.

Mazing Acres

Yankton, South Dakota

Mazing Acres season runs until October 29 and they are open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attractions include a corn maze, barrel train, obstacle course, mega slide and hay rides. Tickets cost $14.95 a day and $34.95 for a season pass.

If you know of any other fall activities or destinations that we missed, you can send them to ushare@keloland.com.