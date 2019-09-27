Fall enrollment at South Dakota public universities down 3 percent

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Overall, the six public universities in South Dakota are down in enrollment. The headcount for each university has declined more than 1%.

Dakota State University was the only university to see an increase in full-time equivalent by 1.26%.

When looking at enrollment dating back to 1999, the last two years have been the biggest drop in headcount and full-time equivalent in the South Dakota Public University System.

Later today, KELOLAND News will be talking to officials at both DSU and NSU on what they’re taking away from these latest enrollment numbers.

9:26 AM – The newest enrollment numbers at South Dakota’s six public universities are down three percent, the Board of Regents announced Friday.

The total headcount at the six universities was 34,520, down 1,217 from the year before. Full-time equivalent students for Fall 2019 was down 789.1 students for a total of 25,303,8. In 2018, the number was 26,092.9.

Dakota State University was the lone university to report growth with full-time students.

Paul Beran, executive director and CEO of the board of regents, pointed to South Dakota’s low unemployment rate and strong job market as reasons for the decline in numbers. He called on the Governor and state legislators to help make higher education in South Dakota more affordable.

Enrollment at Northern State, Black Hills State and South Dakota State all dropped more than four percent.

KELOLAND News will have more reaction and coverage from the latest enrollment numbers online and on-air.