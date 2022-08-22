SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner.

Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.

Apple Orchards

Pumpkin Patches

Corn Mazes

Fall Festivals

If you know of any other fall activities or destinations that we missed, you can send them to ushare@keloland.com.