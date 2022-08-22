SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner.

Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.

Apple Orchards

Hoversten Orchards is open now — Brandon, SD

Country Apple Orchard opens on September 2 — Harrisburg, SD

Homestead Orchard opens on September 4 — Parker, SD

Prairie Blush Orchards by appointment only — Lake Norden

Pumpkin Patches

Corn Mazes

Fall Festivals

If you know of any other fall activities or destinations that we missed, you can send them to ushare@keloland.com.