SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner.
Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
Apple Orchards
- Hoversten Orchards is open now — Brandon, SD
- Country Apple Orchard opens on September 2 — Harrisburg, SD
- Homestead Orchard opens on September 4 — Parker, SD
- Prairie Blush Orchards by appointment only — Lake Norden
Pumpkin Patches
- Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch opens September 9 – Spearfish, South Dakota
- Riverview Christmas Tree Farm and Pumpkin Festival opens the last weekend in September — Canton, SD
- Our Farm — Parker, SD
- That Pickin Patch — Parker, SD
- The Harvest — Lennox, SD
- Lil Harvesters Pumpkin Patch – Rapid City, SD
- Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch opens on September 17 – Yankton, South Dakota
- Big Stone Pumpkin Patch opens on September 19 – Big Stone City, South Dakota
- Cherry Rock Farms – Brandon, South Dakota
- Swift Family Enterprises – Burke, South Dakota
- Garden of Weedin’ – Valley Springs, South Dakota
Corn Mazes
- Heartland Country Corn Maze is open now – Harrisburg, South Dakota
- Sioux Falls Corn Maze opens August 26 – Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park
- Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch opens September 9 – Spearfish, South Dakota
- Lil Harvesters Pumpkin Patch – Rapid City, SD
- Our Farm — Parker, SD
Fall Festivals
- Pumpkin Festival on September 24 — Rapid City, SD
- Custer Fall Festival on October 1 — Custer, SD
- Harvest Moon Fall Festival on October 8 — Custer, SD
- Harvest Festival on October 1 — Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD
- Fall Festival on October 28 — Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD
- Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch on October 15 — Carroll Acres Hobby Farm in Rapid City, SD
- Fall Festival at the Wild Bluebell on October 8 — Belle Fourche, SD
- Strawbale Winery Harvest Festival on October 8 — Renner, SD
- Harvest Festival on October 24 – 25 — Chamberlain-Oacoma, SD
- Harvest Halloween on October 29 — Yankton, SD
