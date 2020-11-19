FACT CHECK: Gov. Noem’s COVID-19 comments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave multiple examples of how South Dakotans are doing with the fight against COVID-19 during a press conference held at the state’s capitol. She said other states have far higher new confirmed cases than South Dakota.

Looking at the data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, South Dakota is listed as having a 55.9 percent positivity rate. Out of the 50 states, Wyoming (60.99%) is the only state with a higher positivity rate than South Dakota.

Noem referenced the new confirmed cases per 100,000 or 1,000 people.

“Now, some in the media are saying that South Dakota is the worst in the world right now, and that is absolutely false. I’d encourage you to look at the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. There you’ll see that there are other states with far higher new confirmed cases per 100,000/1,000 people compared to South Dakota,” Noem said.

Here’s a link provided to KELOLAND News by Governor Noem’s office referencing cases per 1,000 people.

According to Johns Hopkins, South Dakota is second when sorting by new confirmed cases, meaning more people test positive out of 100,000 people in South Dakota than 48 other states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provides data for cases per 100,000 people. South Dakota is listed second, with North Dakota first and Wyoming third. This data aligns with Johns Hopkins’ research as well.

Johns Hopkins website also shows when sorting by tests, South Dakota is listed as 38th, meaning 37 other states have tested more people per 100,000 residents and 12 other states have tested fewer people per 100,000 residents.

“We are in a period of time here where we’re seeing more positive cases in the state of South Dakota. There’s different components to why we’re seeing that. We are testing much more than we did back in June, July and August. That’s a small component of it,” Noem said.

South Dakota is listed 20th for deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins.

STATE DEATHS PER 100K New Jersey 186.5 New York 174.8 Massachusetts 150.1 Connecticut 133.5 Louisiana 132.1 Rhode Island 120.9 Mississippi 119.9 North Dakota 102.0 District of Columbia 94.0 Illinois 88.8 Arizona 88.0 Georgia 85.6 Michigan 85.1 Florida 82.8 South Carolina 81.7 Delaware 76.4 Indiana 75.1 Arkansas 74.5 Pennsylvania 73.0 South Dakota 73.0 Maryland 71.7 Texas 70.2 Alabama 67.5 Iowa 65.4 Nevada 64.1 New Mexico 60.3 Tennessee 59.0 Missouri 56.6 Minnesota 53.4 Montana 51.1 Ohio 49.4 Wisconsin 49.3 North Carolina 46.7 California 46.4 Colorado 45.8 Idaho 45.5 Virginia 45.0 Nebraska 42.3 Kansas 42.0 Oklahoma 39.2 Kentucky 38.0 New Hampshire 37.0 Washington 34.1 West Virginia 33.1 Puerto Rico 29.8 Wyoming 26.8 Utah 23.2 Oregon 18.6 Hawaii 15.6 Alaska 13.6 Maine 12.4 Vermont 9.4

The New York Times reports deaths per capita for the most recent day, and lists South Dakota as the second highest. Their website also states that South Dakota has a seven day average of 15 deaths.

“And I also want you to look at our case fatality rate. South Dakota has the seventh lowest case fatality rate in the country meaning that we are doing a great job taking care of people. And, our frontline workers are doing their due diligence and the best that they possibly can to take care of patients who would get sick,” Noem said.