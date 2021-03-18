Faces of farming: The Hofer Family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– During National Agriculture Month, KELOLAND News wants to recognize people who work in the industry.

Lyndon and Barbie Hofer operate a family farm in Bridgewater, South Dakota.

Photos courtesy of the Hofer Family

Their farm consists of 1,000 acres of farm ground, as well as a cow calf operation of 50 cows and 50 calves.

“We are going to start calving in the next couple weeks,” Barbie said. “The wet weather is not a welcome right now. We need the moisture, it’s just so hard to keep the new babies alive.”

Photos courtesy of the Hofer Family

The Hofer’s daughter, Ashton Dockendorf works at Lemonly and her husband Lee works at Merchants State Bank in Freeman. Barbie said they are trying to work Lee into the business.

The couple has two young daughters, ages six and four.

“Lyndon loves that there are two girls on the farm again,” Barbie said. “He stops in twice a day to check on them.”

Photos courtesy of the Hofer Family

Barbie said that it is tough to be in a farming family, but there are more blessings than a city person can understand.

“I grew up in Sioux Falls, I had no idea what I got myself into,” Barbie said.

KELOLAND News wants to recognize the people who are part of the agricultural industry whether they’re a farmer, rancher or involved in another way.

To share your photos, videos and stories, email Ariana Schumacher at aschumacher@keloland.com. The deadline to submit is March 19.

We look forward to hearing and sharing your stories.